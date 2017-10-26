Marineland files lawsuit against OSPCA

Marineland has filed a lawsuit against the Ontario Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (OSPCA).

A spokesperson for the OSPCA confirmed the lawsuit has been filed, but would not give any details about the allegations or the amount involved.

In a statement on their website the organization said, “The Ontario SPCA vehemently denies all of the allegations and will defend itself. No further comment can be made at this time as the matter is being referred to counsel and is before the courts.”

The lawsuit comes more than two months after 11 animal cruelty charges against Marineland were dropped. In August, prosecutors said there was no reasonable chance of conviction on most of the 11 counts. The Crown could have proceeded on three of the charges but did not believe it was is in the public’s interest to do so.

A St. Catharines radio station has reported Marineland is suing the OSPCA for $21 million.

