Marineland faces 6 new animal cruelty charges

The Ontario Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (OSPCA) has charged Marineland Canada with six new counts of animal cruelty.

The charges are related to the treatment of an elk, a red deer and a fallow deer at the Niagara Falls theme park.

Marineland released a statement saying, “We believe the OSPCA is continuing a publicity campaign at the behest of a band of discredited activists with little relevant expertise or knowledge, in an effort to avoid further embarrassment related to an ongoing investigation into the OSPCA’s perceived failure to protect animals that is being led by the same activists they are now firmly in bed with.”

Marineland previously claimed the organization was working with a Los Angeles animal rights group and a fired employee who was “seeking revenge” for his dismissal.

The theme park called the OSPCA “a scared regulator, with a track record of bowing to pressure.”

No animals were removed from the park but OSPCA Senior Inspector Steve Toy said in a news release, “We want to reassure the public that the Society will continue to make sure these animals are getting the care they require.”