Marineland cleared of all charges by OSPCA

All animal cruelty charges laid against Marineland by the OSPCA have been dropped.

According to the Canadian Press, prosecutors said there was no reasonable chance of conviction on most of the 11 counts. The Crown could have proceeded on three of the charges but did not believe it was is in the public’s interest to do so.

The OSPA launched an animal cruelty investigation against Marineland last November after receiving a complaint.

An initial investigation charged the Niagara Falls tourist attraction with five counts of animal cruelty with regards to the treatment of peacocks, guinea hens and black bears.

In January, six more charges were laid in connection with the handling of elk, red deer and fallow deer.

Following the laying of the charges, Marineland denied all allegations saying the complaint came from a former employee.


