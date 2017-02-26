Marijuana seized in St. Catharines

Niagara police guns and gangs unit has seized about 65 pounds of marijuana with an estimated street value of 156-thousand dollars.

A drug trafficking investigation led police to search a car and two houses yesterday in St. Catharines. One was on Cushman road and the other on Queenston street.

During the search they also found over five-thousand dollars in cash. 36-year-old James Short from St. Catharines has been charged with one count of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking and possession of proceeds of crime. Also charged with possession of a controlled substance is 41-year-old Troy Carthew.