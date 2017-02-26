Watch CHCH Live 2016 Business Excellence Awards
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Marijuana seized in St. Catharines

Posted:       Last updated:
Category: Hamilton, Niagara
Tags: drug bust, marijuana, st catharines

Niagara police guns and gangs unit has seized about 65 pounds of marijuana with an estimated street value of 156-thousand dollars.
A drug trafficking investigation led police to search a car and two houses yesterday in St. Catharines. One was on Cushman road and the other on Queenston street.
During the search they also found over five-thousand dollars in cash. 36-year-old James Short from St. Catharines has been charged with one count of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking and possession of proceeds of crime. Also charged with possession of a controlled substance is 41-year-old Troy Carthew.


Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

Related Stories

css.php