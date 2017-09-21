A marijuana dispensary owner spoke out at Hamilton City Hall arguing why council should reject a motion encouraging police to crack down on dispensaries.

Clint Younge owns 3 marijuana dispensaries in Hamilton, storefronts that are operating illegally.

“There are different styles of dispensaries running and there are different people running it and not all of them are the same.”

He made a presentation to council Wednesday before they vote next week whether to urge the police to do more to crack down on these shops, highlighting his community outreach, including a mental health support program he’s opening next door. Two of his dispensaries, one on Ottawa street and a second near Hess village were raided by police in the last year.

Younge also has shops in Vancouver that are regulated and says he follows the same rules with his Hamilton shops.

Counicor Doug Conley is planning to bring forward a motion next week urging police to do more to crack down on these illegal dispensaries, saying at least two dozen remain open in the city.

Younge says he doesn’t want to get into a battle with the city and he’s invited councillors to tour his shops and see how they operate. At MMJ patients with medical marijuana prescriptions consult with a holistic doctor before they can make a purchase. All of the products are from legal sources through federally licensed growers.

The province recently unveiled its new regulations for recreational marijuana when it is legalized next year saying sales will be restricted to 150 LCBO-run stores and they’ll be cracking down on illegal sales.

A municipal bylaw crackdown has resulted in 45 non-compliance notifications and about 30 charges before the courts, mostly related to illegal zoning. So far, 10 dispensaries have closed.