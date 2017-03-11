2016 Business Excellence Awards
Ch-Ching! Rewards

March Break at the Hamilton Children’s Museum!

Posted:
Category: Hamilton
Tags: hamilton, Hamilton Children's Museum, march break

“Self-directed play” is just one of the themes at the Hamilton Children’s museum this week during March break.
Young children got to stretch their imagination using all their senses to build and experiment with various types of materials while their parents stayed close-by. The little-ones played with blocks, paints and even puppets.
Organizers say the interactive spaces are designed to allow young minds to express themselves through creative play.
The museum will be open everyday this week beginning at 9:30 am. All three galleries will be open including the ship room, the kitchen and the theatre space.


LATEST STORIES

March Break at the Hamilton Children's Museum!

Sweet treats at Crawford Lake

Peel Police seized several firearms from Brampton man

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

Related Stories

css.php