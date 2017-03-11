March Break at the Hamilton Children’s Museum!

“Self-directed play” is just one of the themes at the Hamilton Children’s museum this week during March break.

Young children got to stretch their imagination using all their senses to build and experiment with various types of materials while their parents stayed close-by. The little-ones played with blocks, paints and even puppets.

Organizers say the interactive spaces are designed to allow young minds to express themselves through creative play.

The museum will be open everyday this week beginning at 9:30 am. All three galleries will be open including the ship room, the kitchen and the theatre space.