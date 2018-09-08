The manhunt for the shooters continues in St. Catharines

Police are still searching for two armed men, after a daytime shooting on Thursday in St. Catharines.

The shots rang out around 4 pm. Police say 3 men, who are in their early 20’s, were shot inside a residence at the corner of Niagara and Church streets. One of the men took off and collapsed outside on the sidewalk.

Two of the men were rushed to the hospital in St.Catharines then airlifted to Hamilton General’s trauma centre in life threatening condition. The third is being treated locally for non life threatening injuries.

Police say witnesses saw the two shooters run from the scene to the area near Queenston and Calvin streets.

“We are asking any members of the public who may have been in that area at the time business owners residences with surveillance cameras to take a look at their cameras.”

Police have now taken down the police tape and cleared the scene but the search for the shooters continue. Police believe the suspects may be from outside the Niagara region.

They say they are looking for 2 black men in their early 20’s.

One is about 5’11 with a slim build, short hair and earrings. The other about 6’3 with a muscular build, dread locks and a pony tail that was tucked up inside a black hat.

Police say this shooting was targeted but say its too early to say if it is gang or drug related.