Man, woman and 4-month-old baby in hospital after stabbing

Toronto police say a man, woman and four-month-old baby girl are in serious condition after a stabbing in west Toronto.

Officers were called to a building near the Sherway Gardens mall around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The baby was rushed to The Hospital for Sick Children in Toronto via ambulance with life-threatening injuries.

Police say it appeared she had been seriously assaulted in “another manner as well.”

A woman who was suffering from serious injuries was taken into custody, according to police.

Investigators say she is believed to be behind the attack.

The relationship between the three people is not yet known.