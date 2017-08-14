Watch CHCH Live 2016 Business Excellence Awards
Man wanted in Toronto bomb scare

bomb scare

Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a man responsible for a bomb scare in Toronto on Sunday.

The suspect was travelling southbound just before 2 p.m. on the Bloor-Yonge subway line when he told passengers he had a bomb and would blow up the train. A photo of the man standing on the subway’s platform has been released by police.

Officers were called to the scene, and the train was immediately evacuated.

The man fled the station in the midst of the crowd, police said.

Anyone with information regarding the investigation into this incident is asked to contact police.


