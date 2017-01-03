Watch CHCH Live 2016 Business Excellence Awards
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Man wanted in ‘smash and grab robbery’ in Brantford

Posted:
Category: Hamilton
Tags: brantford, Jewellery store, police, robbery, smash and grab

brantfordjewellery

Police are investigating a smash and grab robbery at a Brantford jewellery store on Friday.

A man entered the store on King George Rd. around 3 p.m., smashed several display cases and stole a number of rings.

Police say the man ran out of the store and dropped the rings. They believe he cut himself during the robbery.

The suspect is described as 20 to 30 years old, slim, wearing a black bomber style jacket, grey pants and black and white shoes. He was carrying a yellow “J.R. Cigar” plastic bag.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.


Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

Related Stories

css.php