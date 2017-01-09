Images of male robber at Niagara Falls convenience store released

Watch CHCH Live 2016 Business Excellence Awards
Niagara Regional Police released photos of a wanted man involved in a robbery in Niagara Falls.

The robbery took place on Saturday morning at 4 a.m. where Police said the wanted man entered the “Falls Convenience” on Victoria Avenue and demanded money from the clerk.

The released photos were captured by security cameras.

The man is described as 35 to 40 years old, around 5’8 tall and weighing around 160 pounds. The man also has pock marks on his face and was wearing blue jeans, a black bomber style winter coat with a fur trim and blue slip on shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Niagara Regional Police.


