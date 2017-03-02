Watch CHCH Live 2016 Business Excellence Awards
Armed man told staff to ‘get on the ground’ during bank robbery

Niagara police are investigating after an armed man robbed a bank in Grimsby Wednesday afternoon.

Officers responded to reports of a robbery at the CIBC branch at 27 Main St. West just after 4:30 p.m.

Police say an armed man walked in to the bank and demanded cash. He told the employees to get on the ground and began searching for money.

The man was able to take an undisclosed amount of cash and fled in a vehicle that was waiting in the parking lot.

The suspect was captured on surveillance video and is described as white, 5’11” to 6’ tall, with light coloured eyes. He was wearing a black balaclava, a dark grey or black hooded jacket and black pants.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to contact Niagara police.


