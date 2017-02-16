Man wanted for crashing U-Haul truck turns himself in to police

Watch CHCH Live 2016 Business Excellence Awards
A Hamilton man who is believed to be the driver of a U-Haul truck that caused a multi-vehicle crash on Monday afternoon has turned himself in.

Police say the man walked into Hamilton’s Central Police Station on Wednesday after video of the accident was released.

The video appears to show the U-Haul truck failing to break before slamming into the car in front of it, causing a chain-reaction collision.

A man, who police say is the suspected driver, could be seen o walking and then running away from the crash.

A 32-year-old man is facing three charges including failing to remain at the scene of an accident, careless driving and driving with a suspended licence.

Police say the man’s name will not be released until the matter is before the courts.

He is scheduled to appear at John Sopinka CourtHouse on March 27.


