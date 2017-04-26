Watch CHCH Live 2016 Business Excellence Awards
Man uses stick to rob local pizzeria in Brantford

Posted:       Last updated:
Category: Haldimand/Norfolk
Tags: brantford, Cliffy's pizzeria, hamilton, police, robbery

Brantford_Police

Brantford police are investigating after a man used a stick to rob a family-owned restaurant on Brant Ave.

An employee of Cliffy’s Pizzeria and Restaurant called police at 9:48 p.m. Tuesday to report a robbery.

Police say a man with a large stick or object in his hand entered the pizza shop and demanded money.

The suspect took the entire cash register and fled the area. Police say the employee was not physically injured during the encounter.

Officers later found the cash register abandoned in a bush across the street from the restaurant.

The suspect is described as white, roughly six-feet tall with a thin build. He was wearing a black hoodie, black jacket and black pants.

Investigators say an undisclosed amount of cash was stolen.


