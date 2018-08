Man treated for smoke inhalation in Hamilton house fire

One person has been treated for smoke inhalation following a house fire in Hamilton’s Gibson neighbourhood.

Firefighters were called to a home at Sanford Ave. and Barton St. E around 8 p.m. Wednesday.

Officials say the blaze started in the kitchen.

It quickly spread to the attic and damaged part of a neighbouring home.

Firefighters found evidence of hoarding inside the home and it was declared uninhabitable.