Driver threatened with machete during road rage incident

Peel police have arrested a 31-year-old Brampton man accused of using a machete to threaten a driver during a road rage incident.

Police say the victim was on Highway 410 in Brampton around 12:40 p.m. on Friday when a man stopped his vehicle and approached the victim with a machete.

The man used the machete to hit the victim’s car and threatened to kill him.

Police were able to identify the man using dash cam video from the victim’s vehicle. The footage also showed that the man was driving a vehicle that had been reported stolen.

Jasvir Sedha has been charged with weapons dangerous, utter threat to cause death, possession of property obtained by crime, fail to comply with recognizance and breach of probation order.


