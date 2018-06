Man suffering serious injuries after stabbing in St. Catharines

A man in his 20’s is in hospital with serious injuries after a stabbing in St. Catharines.

Police responded to a call shortly after midnight to the area of Vine Street and Facer Street.

One man, also in his 20’s, is in custody.

Police believe there are more people involved and are continuing to investigate.

The victim had to undergo surgery but is expected to alright and soon provide details to the police.