Man struck and killed on Lundy’s Lane in Niagara Falls

Niagara police are investigating the identity of a pedestrian who was struck and killed on Lundy’s Lane in Niagara Falls.

Police say a man was walking down a live lane of traffic around 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday when he was hit by a GMC Van being driven by a 53-year-old Niagara Falls man.

The pedestrian suffered life threatening injuries and later died in hospital.

Police say the driver of the van did not suffer any physical injuries and no charges have been laid.

Detectives are currently investigating to try and identify the man killed. Any witnesses with information are asked by police to contact investigators at (905) 688-4111, ext. 4-5500.


