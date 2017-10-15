Man struck with baseball bat and stabbed in parking lot

Friday in the paramount drive plaza, off Stone Church road east, a person was stabbed in the back and hit on the head with a baseball bat. A violent crime in a public place before the sun had even gone down, police were called to this bed bath and beyond on Stone Church road East before late Friday.

Police say they received information that up to 70 young people were gathered in a parking lot.

When officers arrived there were two different cars with shattered windows, and an 18 year old with a stab wound to his lower back.

Police say the victim got into a vehicle to get away, but the attacker smashed the windows. The teen was found by police down the street from the Bed Bath and Beyond.

The manager of a Kelseys said the injured teen ended up in the restaurants parking lot and was assisted by customers and employees until paramedics arrived.

Police say he is not cooperating with authorities. They believe there was only one attacker in the group, a young man, approximately 20 years old, wearing a black baseball cap, with a purple scarf across his face. Police are asking anyone with information come forward. The victim’s injuries were not serious.