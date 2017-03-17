Man sought in sexual assault at Toronto gym

Toronto police are looking for a man who allegedly sexually assaulted a woman inside the front lobby of a Toronto gym.

Police were called to the Planet Fitness Gym at 1 York Gate Blvd. on March 13.

A 26-year-old woman says she was walking in the front lobby when a man stepped in front of her, blocking her path. The man grabbed the woman in a bear hug and sexually assaulted her. She managed to break free and run away.

Police are looking for a man with a heavy build, about five-foot-ten to five-foot-eleven, with short or shaved black hair. He was wearing glasses and a grey hooded zip-up sweater. Police say he may speak with a low voice or mumble.

Anyone with information about this assault or the identity of the man seen in the surveillance photo is asked to contact Toronto police.