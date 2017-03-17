Watch CHCH Live 2016 Business Excellence Awards
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Man sought in sexual assault at Toronto gym

Posted:
Category: Toronto
Tags: assault, news, planet Fitness gym, police, suspect, toronto

gymsuspect

Toronto police are looking for a man who allegedly sexually assaulted a woman inside the front lobby of a Toronto gym.

Police were called to the Planet Fitness Gym at 1 York Gate Blvd. on March 13.

A 26-year-old woman says she was walking in the front lobby when a man stepped in front of her, blocking her path. The man grabbed the woman in a bear hug and sexually assaulted her. She managed to break free and run away.

Police are looking for a man with a heavy build, about five-foot-ten to five-foot-eleven, with short or shaved black hair. He was wearing glasses and a grey hooded zip-up sweater. Police say he may speak with a low voice or mumble.

Anyone with information about this assault or the identity of the man seen in the surveillance photo is asked to contact Toronto police.


LATEST STORIES

Doctor dies after shooting inside Burlington chiropratic clinic

Best Wishes March 17, 2017

Music Friday - Steve Strongman

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php