Man sought for Centre Mall break and enter

Hamilton police are looking for a man in his thirties after a health and nutrition store at Centre Mall was broken into last week.

Police say a man, who was not wearing a disguise, broke into the GNC store around 3:30 a.m. on October 29.

Investigators are hoping the public can help identify the suspect who was captured on a surveillance camera.

Anyone with information about this crime or who can identify the suspect is asked to contact Detective Constable David Brewster at 905-546-8935 or Detective Sergeant Emidio Evangelista at 905-546-2991.