Watch CHCH Live 2017 Business Nomination
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Man sought for Centre Mall break and enter

Posted:       Last updated:
Category: Hamilton
Tags: break and enter, crime, hamilton, police

GNCbreakin

Hamilton police are looking for a man in his thirties after a health and nutrition store at Centre Mall was broken into last week.

Police say a man, who was not wearing a disguise, broke into the GNC store around 3:30 a.m. on October 29.

Investigators are hoping the public can help identify the suspect who was captured on a surveillance camera.

Anyone with information about this crime or who can identify the suspect is asked to contact Detective Constable David Brewster at 905-546-8935 or Detective Sergeant Emidio Evangelista at 905-546-2991.


LATEST STORIES

Best Wishes for November 8th

Christmas Wonderland

Man sought for Centre Mall break and enter

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php