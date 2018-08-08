Man sought in Burlington sexual assault investigation

Halton police are searching for a man in his early seventies after a woman was sexually assaulted in her Burlington home.

Police say the man was invited to a woman’s home in an apartment complex on Claridge Rd. around 7 p.m. on July 27.

The pair had spoken to each other once before the man was invited to the woman’s home.

Police describe the suspect as a white man, in his early seventies, six-foot-one, with a stocky build and grey hair. He was wearing a purple shirt and shorts.

Investigators say the man had initially introduced himself to the woman as “Bernie” but then later claimed his name was actually “Martin.” He also told the woman he lived in the area.

Officers are asking anyone who may know the suspect or has information regarding the incident to contact Detective Sergeant Chris Newcombe at 905-465-8965 or Detective Constable Mark Werner at 905-465-8947.