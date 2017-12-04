Watch CHCH Live 2017 Business Nomination
Man showing ‘obvious signs of impairment’ arrested on inflatable boat

Posted:
MarineUnit
(Stock photo)

A Hamilton man has been arrested after police say he was found operating a motorized inflatable boat while impaired.

Officers received a 911 call about a suspected impaired boater shortly before 6 p.m. Saturday.

Members of the Hamilton Marine Unit located the boater onboard a 10-foot inflatable boat with a small outboard motor.

“Police observed this vessel being operated in an erratic manner as it headed into a local marina,” said Hamilton police in a news release. “Marine Unit officers intervened and arrested the vessel operator, who showed obvious signs of impairment by alcohol.”

Scott Meldrum, 42, has been charged with impaired operation of a vessel, impaired over 80 mg and resist arrest.

Hamilton police are reminding boaters that a conviction for impaired operation of a vessel carries the same penalties as that of a motor vehicle.


