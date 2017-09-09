Watch CHCH Live
Man shot early Saturday morning in central Hamilton

Posted:
Category: Hamilton
Tags: barton street east, crime stoppers, hamilton, police, Sherman Avenue North, shooting

Hamilton_Police

A man is in stable condition after being shot early Saturday morning in central Hamilton.

Hamilton police say they were called to Barton Street East and Sherman Avenue North for reports of shots being fired.

When they arrived, police found a man suffering from non-life threatening injuries. He was taken to hospital and is in stable condition.Police say they do not have a motive or suspects yet.

They are asking anyone with information about the shooting to contact Det. Const. Alex Mendes at 905-546-3821 or Crime Stoppers.


