Man seriously injured after being hit by truck in Oakville

Halton
A 39-year-old man is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after being struck by a transport truck in Oakville.

Police say the man was attempting to walk across Dundas St. around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday when he was hit by a truck driving eastbound.

He was taken to Hamilton General hospital. The 32-year-old driver of the transport truck was not injured.

Dundas St. was closed eastbound for just over five hours as the Collision Reconstruction Unit investigated the incident.

Police say speed and alcohol are not considered to be contributing factor.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision is asked to contact Halton police.

