Man sentenced to 5 years for sexually assaulting a teen in her Flamborough home

A Hamilton judge said Wednesday that he struggled to sentence the 24-year-old sex offender who broke into a rural home to assault a 15-year-old girl because there was nothing in Grant Litt’s background to suggest he was capable of such violence.

The crown asked for an eight year jail sentence, the defence asked for four years, and Litt got five years for break and enter, sexual interference, and choking to overcome resistance.

Outside court after sentencing, the victim and her family were just glad Grant Litt was finally behind bars after two years on bail.

“He stole our child’s youth but she got a little back today.”

Grant Litt thinks of himself as the victim. The 24-year old says the real attacker must have been another guy who looked like him, and drove a similar truck, in the same rural area of Flamborough where Litt was working. But the victim remembered his face well enough to help police with a composite sketch, which led to Litt’s arrest.

Then out of a lineup of photos of young men with heavy brows and thick dark hair, the then 15-year-old was certain of her attacker.

She said he knocked at her door at 4 pm one Friday in March, 2016 and asked if her parents were home. She’d been vacuuming and had seen a red truck pull up outside. He then pushed his way inside and threw her to the floor, choking and then assaulting her until her 12 year old sister called out, surprising him, and he fled.

Litt said no, thank you when he had the opportunity to address the court. Justice Fred Campling said sentencing was difficult because Litt maintains his innocence. He has no remorse.

“Despite your denial at trial I found you had lied in your evidence in an attempt to explain the incriminating circumstances. I found that your lies made your entire evidence unbelievable, and I found that the case against you was overwhelming,”

Grant Litt had similar charges against him in another case in Waterloo, his hometown but he was recently acquitted.

Thursday morning he has a bail hearing at the court of appeal in Toronto. He has hired Marie Henein’s law firm for the appeal, the same high profile lawyer who successfully defended Jian Ghomeshi against sex assault allegations in 2016.