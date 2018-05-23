Man rides off with $7000 bike from store in Dundas

Hamilton Police are looking for help identifying a male who test drove a $7000 bike and never returned

The man is described as white, wearing beige shorts, a green and white plaid shirt and sandals.

The man entered a bike store in Dundas on May 17th and asked to test drive a Silver Trek Fuel EX 9.8 mountain bike. He filled out a waiver and left a set of keys as collateral. Turns out the personal information and keys were fraudulent.

If you have any information on the identity of the male or the whereabouts of the bike please contact Constable Shawn Smith, Division 30 Patrol (905) 546-4930 or Patrol Staff Sergeant (905)546-3886.