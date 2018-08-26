Man in Oakville exposes himself

Halton Police looking for a man who exposed himself on a trail in East Oakville.

It happened last Saturday around 5:30 in the afternoon in Kingsford Gardens Park.

That’s near Sherwood Heights Drive and Kingsway Drive. Police say a woman was walking her dog in the wooded trail when a man approached and began a conversation with her. He then exposed and touched his genitals.

No physical contact with the woman was made.

The man is described as having brown skin, in his 30’s, approximately 5 foot 8 with short dark hair and a short beard.

He was wearing a black baseball cap, black long sleeve hoodie with red and white colours on the sleeves, black track pants and black shoes with white soles. He also had a black back pack.