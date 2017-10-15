2017 Business Nomination
Man killed by tractor trailer on Lincoln Alexander Parkway

Posted:
Category: Hamilton, Uncategorized
Tags: crash, lincoln alexander parkway, tractor trailer


The Special Investigations Unit is investigating after a 36-year-old man was struck and killed by a tractor trailer in Ancaster last night.

It happened on the Lincoln Alexander Parkway near Golf Links Road around 8:40 p.m. Hamilton police say they received a call about a distressed man on the highway. Shortly after officers arrived on scene the man was struck and killed by a westbound tractor trailer. It is still unclear what happened between the time police arrived and the moment the victim was struck.

The SIU is now asking anyone with information to come forward and are reminding the public that they’re called to investigate reports involving police where there has been a death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.


