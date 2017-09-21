Watch CHCH Live
Man killed in single-vehicle crash in Caledonia

Posted:
A man is dead following a single-vehicle crash in Caledonia late Wednesday night.

Emergency crews were called to Highway 6 near Fifth Line at 10:41 p.m. after it was reported that a vehicle had rolled over and collided into the ditch area.

Police say the vehicle was travelling southbound on Highway 6 when it left the roadway. The driver was ejected and later pronounced dead at the scene.

It is still unknown why the vehicle left the roadway.

Highway 6 between Argyle St. South and Fourth Line, and Fifth Line at McKenzie Rd. were closed for several hours but reopened around 6 a.m. Thursday morning.

Police say an update will be provided once information becomes available and is confirmed.

Officers are asking anyone with information to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.


