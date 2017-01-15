Man killed in single car crash in Brampton
Photo: Const. Mark Fischer, Peel police
Peel police major collision bureau is investigating a single vehicle crash in Brampton late Saturday night that left a man dead.
Officers say it happened at 11:30 p.m. at Clark Boulevard and Peel Centre Drive near the Bramalea City Centre.
Photo: Const. Mark Fischer, Peel police
According to Const. Mark Fischer, the driver of the Toyota Celica was travelling east on Clark Boulevard, lost control of the car and smashed into a light pole.
“The cause of the crash has yet to be determined,” said Fischer who also stated that speed may be a factor. “It (speed) is not necessarily excessive even though the damage is extensive … The poll acts like a knife and cuts into the car.”
The 24-year-old driver from Brampton was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Police will continue to investigate and are asking anyone with information about this crash to call them.
