Man in hospital after overnight stabbing in Hamilton

A man in his thirties is in hospital after an overnight stabbing in Hamilton.

Police responded to the area of King St. East and Emerald St. around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday for reports of an assault.

A man was taken to hospital with stab wounds and is now in stable condition.

Officers taped off the alleyway between Mr. Sub and a beauty supply store as detectives investigated the scene.

Police say they do not have a suspect description at this time.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Staff Sgt. Cunliffe at 905-546-3833