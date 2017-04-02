Watch CHCH Live 2016 Business Excellence Awards
Man hit by vehicle on King Street East in Hamilton in serious condition

Posted:
Category: Hamilton
Tags: Collision Reconstruction Unit, hamilton police, pedestrian struck

Photo: David Ritchie

Hamilton police were called just after 11 p.m. Saturday night after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle.

They say a man was crossing at an uncontrolled intersection at King Street East, west of Kenilworth Avenue South, when he was struck by a westbound car.

The man suffered serious injuries and was taken to Hamilton General Hospital.

The road was closed for more than four hours while the Collision Reconstruction unit did their investigation.

Police have not release any other details about the incident.


