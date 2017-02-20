Man found unconscious in parking lot on Hamilton Mountain

An Ancaster man is recovering in hospital after being found beaten and unconscious in a parking lot.

Police were called to 919 Upper Paradise Rd. in Hamilton shortly after 3 p.m. on Saturday.

When officers arrived, paramedics were treating a 37-year-old man with serious injuries.

Witnesses told police two men had attacked the victim after they engaged in a brief conversation.

Police say the attack appears to be unprovoked. The suspects fled the area in a vehicle but no description is available at this time.

The victim was taken to hospital but is expected to be okay.

Detectives asking anyone with information to contact Hamilton police.