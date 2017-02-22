Man found with stab wound on King St. East in Hamilton

A 29-year-old man is recovering in hospital after an early morning stabbing in Hamilton.

Police were called to the area of King St. East and Wentworth St. South just before 2:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

Paramedics transported the man to hospital with serious injuries but he is now in stable condition and is expected to be okay.

Police believe this was not a random attack.

It is not clear if another man who was arrested nearby on an unrelated offence was involved in the stabbing.

Police say they charged a 34-year-old man for failing to comply with court ordered conditions of a recognizance.

Detectives are currently investigating.