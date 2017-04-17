Man found dead in Jarvis car crash, discovered by passerby

Watch CHCH Live 2016 Business Excellence Awards
Posted:
Category: Hamilton, News
Tags: car, crash, hamilton, jarvis, opp

A 23-year-old man from Jarvis is dead after his car crashed early this morning in Haldimand County.

Emergency crews were called to Concession 5 Woodhouse, near Highway 6, at 6 a.m.

The OPP said an off-duty paramedic found a car that had crashed and the driver had been ejected. Police say the car was travelling east on Concession 5 Woodhouse when it left the road and hit a utility pole on the north side then rolled into the ditch.

OPP confirmed that Cody Cope-White from Jarvis was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say they are investigating a number of factors to determine the cause of the crash including speed, alcohol and the use of a seat belt.

The roadway was closed between East Quarter Townline Road and Highway 6 for several hours during the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.


