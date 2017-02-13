2016 Business Excellence Awards
Man found beaten and unconscious near Hess Village

A 22-year-old man is in hospital after paramedics found him lying on the ground near Hess Village, beaten and unconscious.

Police were called to the area of Main St. West and Queen St. South shortly before 2 a.m. on Saturday.

Witnesses told officers the man had been involved in a what was believed to be a “consensual” fight with another male after the two had an argument.

After the fight finished, the other man walked away from the area and left the 22-year-old on the ground.

A group of unknown white men came up and began assaulting him until he was unconscious.

He was taken to hospital with serious injuries where he remains in stable condition.

Detectives are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information about the assault to contact Hamilton Police or anonymously through Crime Stoppers.


