Man dies in trench from house landslide

A tragic accident that happened in Glanbrook Friday night. A contractor became stuck in a trench outside a home that collapsed around him and he was buried alive.

The man, believed to be in his 40’s, was digging the trench in the backyard when he became trapped.

Hamilton police and firefighters were called to Periwinkle Drive near Trinity Church Road just after 5:30pm.

Emergency responders worked to free the man who police say was a contractor. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Hamilton Police have called this a unique situation, at this point there is no reason to believe this death is criminal in nature.