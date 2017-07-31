Man dies in hospital after Saturday car crash in Flamborough

The driver involved in a two vehicle crash in Flamborough on Saturday morning has now died in hospital.

The Ontario Provincial Police released this information late Sunday afternoon.

Yesterday the OPP said the man who died was taken to hospital in critical condition. He had two 15-year-old girls in the car with him, one is expected to be okay and the other has serious injuries.

The condition of the other driver is not yet known.

The fatal crash happened on Highway 6 at Concession 6 West at around 12:30 a.m. All cars involved were completely destroyed and debris was scattered across the highway.