Ch-Ching! Rewards

Man charged with robbery after overnight raid at Hamilton convenience store

Posted:       Last updated:
Category: Hamilton, News
Tags: arrest, big bear, fennel avenue east, hamilton, mountain, panic button, police, robbery


A Hamilton Mountain variety store was the scene for a tense robbery overnight last night.

Hamilton Police happened to be nearby when a robber went into the Big Bear on Fennel Avenue East and demanded money.

Officers say a 49-year-old man covered his face with a bandana before going into the store. Police say the man told the store clerk he had a gun, but one was not seen or found at the scene.

The clerk was able to press the panic button and within minutes Police were at the store.

Luckily no one was hurt and nothing was taken.

Police arrested and charged the man with robbery.


LATEST STORIES

Prime Minister serves ice cream in Brantford

Royal Botanical Gardens Fishway Celebration

Man charged with robbery after overnight raid at Hamilton convenience store

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php