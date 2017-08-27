Man charged with robbery after overnight raid at Hamilton convenience store

A Hamilton Mountain variety store was the scene for a tense robbery overnight last night.

Hamilton Police happened to be nearby when a robber went into the Big Bear on Fennel Avenue East and demanded money.

Officers say a 49-year-old man covered his face with a bandana before going into the store. Police say the man told the store clerk he had a gun, but one was not seen or found at the scene.

The clerk was able to press the panic button and within minutes Police were at the store.

Luckily no one was hurt and nothing was taken.

Police arrested and charged the man with robbery.