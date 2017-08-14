2016 Business Excellence Awards
Man charged in Oakville bank robbery

Posted:
A 27-year-old Toronto man has been arrested in connection with an Oakville bank robbery.

Halton Police say the man went into the TD Canada Trust bank at 321 Iroquois Shore Road around 3:30 p.m. On Saturday afternoon. The man allegedly passed a note to the teller demanding money and was caught on camera.

According to police he indicated he had a weapon but no weapon was found.

Corbin Collecchio turned himself into police early Sunday morning.

He has been charged with one count of robbery and will appear in court in September.


