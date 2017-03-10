Watch CHCH Live 2016 Business Excellence Awards
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Man crashes $300 000 car- charged with impaired driving

Posted:       Last updated:
Category: Halton
Tags: burlington, charges, crash, dui, impaired driving, McLaren

mclaren

 

A 23 year old man is facing impaired driving charges after crashing a $300 000 McLaren sports car in Burlington.

It happened just before midnight on Oaklands Park court, near Lasalle park. Two people were inside the car at the time.

Police say the car left the roadway at a high rate of speed and struck a hydro transformer. The impact left area homes without power.

The driver suffered minor injuries but the 47 year old male passenger has significant injuries to his lower body, he is expected to survive.


LATEST STORIES

Amber Alert called off after girl found safe

Man crashes $300 000 car- charged with impaired driving

Best Wishes for March 10, 2017

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

Related Stories

css.php