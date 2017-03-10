Man crashes $300 000 car- charged with impaired driving

A 23 year old man is facing impaired driving charges after crashing a $300 000 McLaren sports car in Burlington.

It happened just before midnight on Oaklands Park court, near Lasalle park. Two people were inside the car at the time.

Police say the car left the roadway at a high rate of speed and struck a hydro transformer. The impact left area homes without power.

The driver suffered minor injuries but the 47 year old male passenger has significant injuries to his lower body, he is expected to survive.