Man charged with attempted murder

Heavily armed tactical officers descended on a neighbourhood in Niagara Falls searching for a 31 year old man wanted for assault. The man took off before police arrived but was arrested this morning after police say he tried to kill another person.

The home on Sixth Avenue in Niagara Falls was swarmed by police and tactical units last night. Police say they were called because a woman reported that she had been assaulted by a man that she knew. Police say the woman was hit with a gun. A stand off took place for hours because police believed the man was still inside the house, but he had actually fled the scene before police arrived and he left with the gun.

The stand off ended late Saturday night, but 31 year old David Shirley of Niagara was still on the run until early this morning, when police say he attempted to murder someone. The person was not injured but the investigation lead police to a motel on Lundy’s Lane where Shirley was arrested at 10:45am. Those who live in the neighbourhood where the stand off took place say it was a tense and frightening scene last night.

Neighbours say it is not uncommon for there to be police and ambulances at this home, and that there are always people coming and going at all hours of the day and night.

The woman at the home was treated for her injuries and released shortly after from the hospital. Shirley is facing 20 charges for the incident last night and the one this morning including attempted murder, forcible confinement, assault, break and enter and breach of probation.

David Shirley will appear for a bail hearing tomorrow in Niagara. Police say the investigation is on-going and more charges could still be laid.