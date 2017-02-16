Nominated for the Best Foreign Language Film award at this year’s Oscars, A Man Called Ove is a Swedish comedy directed by Hannes Holm. It is based on the novel of the same name by Fredrik Backman and stars Rolf Lassgård, Bahar Pars, and Filip Berg.

An isolated retiree with strict principles and a short fuse, who spends his days enforcing block association rules that only he cares about, and visiting his wife’s grave, Ove has given up on life. Enter a boisterous young family next door who accidentally flattens Ove’s mailbox while moving in and earning his special brand of ire. Yet from this inauspicious beginning an unlikely friendship forms and we come to understand Ove’s past happiness and heartbreaks. What emerges is a heartwarming tale of unreliable first impressions and the gentle reminder that life is sweeter when its shared.

“The success of ‘A Man Called Ove’ is in how personal the story is,” says Holm. “The more personal we dare to be, the more interest and response you will get all over the world. In the end, everybody recognizes his or her self in the story, and I’m convinced that in some way you will find an Ove within your own life.”

A Man Called Ove is rated PG.