Man beaten at Dundas nursing home dies

The 86-year-old man who was brutally beaten by another resident at a Dundas nursing home has died.

James Acker was assaulted in the middle of the night while he was sleeping in his room at St. Joseph’s Villa. Acker and his attacker both suffer from dementia.

Tammy Carbino, Acker’s daughter, told CHCH News her father passed away Sunday morning at Hamilton General Hospital with his wife by his side.

Carbino says her father never fully recovered from the extensive injuries he suffered during the attack.

“The story has been about what happened to him but I want him to be remembered for who he was. He was kind, loving, hard working man. He worked for the City of Hamilton as a bailiff and tax collector,” she said. “If family or friends had any problems, they would go to him. He was the problem solver.”

A funeral for Acker will be held in Hamilton on Saturday.