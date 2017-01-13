Man assaulted in alleyway on Hamilton Mountain

Hamilton police are looking for multiple suspects after a man was badly beaten on Hamilton Mountain.

Police responded to reports of a possible robbery in an alleyway behind a commercial property just after 5 p.m. yesterday.

Officers searched the area of East 23rd St. and Concession St. and found a man who had been assaulted a short distance away.

The victim was taken to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries. It is not known if the man was robbed during the assault.

Police do not have any suspect descriptions at this time but believe multiple people were involved in the attack.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Hamilton Police Service.