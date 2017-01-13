Watch CHCH Live 2016 Business Excellence Awards
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Man assaulted in alleyway on Hamilton Mountain

Posted:       Last updated:
Category: Hamilton
Tags: assault, concession street, east 23 street, hamilton, mountain, police, robbery

mountainassault

Hamilton police are looking for multiple suspects after a man was badly beaten on Hamilton Mountain.

Police responded to reports of a possible robbery in an alleyway behind a commercial property just after 5 p.m. yesterday.

Officers searched the area of East 23rd St. and Concession St. and found a man who had been assaulted a short distance away.

The victim was taken to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries. It is not known if the man was robbed during the assault.

Police do not have any suspect descriptions at this time but believe multiple people were involved in the attack.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Hamilton Police Service.


Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

Related Stories

css.php