Man arrested after vicious knife attack on Edmonton police officer

The Edmonton Police Service is investigating a vicious attack on a police officer as “acts of terrorism.”

Police arrested a 30-year-old Abdulahi Hasan Sharif after an officer was hit by a car and repeatedly stabbed while he was working traffic control outside a CFL football game between the Edmonton Eskimos and Winnipeg Blue Bombers Saturday evening.

The officer was standing behind a traffic barricade and in front of his cruiser when a man driving a white Chevrolet Malibu crashed through the barrier at a high rate of speed.

The vehicle hit the officer, sending him roughly 15 feet into the air. A man then jumped out of the vehicle and began stabbing the officer with a knife.

The officer managed to fight off the attacker who then fled the area on foot.

About three hours later, a police officer pulled over an U-Haul truck at a checkstop. While checking the driver’s license, the officer recognized the name as being similar to the registered owner of the Chevrolet Malibu.

The truck then immediately fled the scene and police gave chase.

Investigators say the truck driver appeared to deliberately try to hit pedestrians in crosswalks and alleys while attempting to evade police. At least four people were struck and taken to hospital with multiple injuries.

The truck eventually flipped over and the driver was arrested.

“Currently, we believe this is an individual who acted alone, although the investigation is in its early stages,” said Chief Rod Knecht. “We are urging all Edmontonians to be vigilant and aware of their surroundings. Please contact police immediately if you see or hear anything out of the ordinary or unusual.”

According to the Canadian Press, Sharif is a Somali refugee who was once investigated for allegedly espousing extremism. He is now facing five counts of attempted murder, four counts of dangerous driving causing bodily harm, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and one weapons-related charge.

Edmonton police tweeted on Sunday that the officer who was attacked is safe and recovering.