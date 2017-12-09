Man arrested after Hamilton police cruiser stolen

Photo: David Ritchie

A Hamilton police cruiser was stolen in the lower central city early Saturday morning and a man has been arrested and charged.

It happened just after 4 a.m., Saturday morning while police were investigating another incident with an “uncooperative and agitated” man around King William Street and Mary Street.

Police said during the incident the man got into a marked police cruiser and took off.

Officers were able to track and locate the car through GPS without a pursuit.

“With the assistance of the Six Nations Police Service and the Ontario Provincial Police, the male subject was arrested a short time later,” police said in a press release. “The police cruiser was recovered in Oshwekan. There were no injuries as a result of the incident.”

Police said the man, who has not been identified, will appear in court Saturday on several charges including theft and possession over $5000, dangerous driving and possession of a controlled substance.