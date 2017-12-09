2017 Business Nomination
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Man arrested after Hamilton police cruiser stolen

Posted:
Category: Hamilton
Tags: hamilton police, police cruiser, stolen

cruiser2

Photo: David Ritchie

A Hamilton police cruiser was stolen in the lower central city early Saturday morning and a man has been arrested and charged.

It happened just after 4 a.m., Saturday morning while police were investigating another incident with an “uncooperative and agitated” man around King William Street and Mary Street.

Police said during the incident the man got into a marked police cruiser and took off.

Officers were able to track and locate the car through GPS without a pursuit.

“With the assistance of the Six Nations Police Service and the Ontario Provincial Police, the male subject was arrested a short time later,” police said in a press release. “The police cruiser was recovered in Oshwekan. There were no injuries as a result of the incident.”

Police said the man, who has not been identified, will appear in court Saturday on several charges including theft and possession over $5000, dangerous driving and possession of a controlled substance.

 


LATEST STORIES

Police investigating after body of female found in Hamilton Harbour

Mississauga teen killed in Georgetown crash

Man arrested after Hamilton police cruiser stolen

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php