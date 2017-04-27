Watch CHCH Live 2016 Business Excellence Awards
Man arrested after fleeing police and setting truck on fire

An Oshweken man has been arrested after allegedly fleeing from police and setting a stolen pick-up truck on fire.

Halton police captured and arrested 27-year-old Dillon Miller after a lengthy foot chase on April 20.

It is alleged that Miller was the driver of a stolen pick-up truck involved in a high-speed police chase last week that left two cop cars with extensive damage and injured one police officer.

Police were forced to call off the chase when speeds hit more than 140 kilometres per hour.

The pick-up truck was later set on fire on Phoebe Cres. in Burlington and another vehicle was stolen from a nearby driveway.

Miller is facing 20 charges including dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, arson and seven counts of theft of motor vehicle including attempts.

Police are continuing to investigate similar occurrence in Burlington and Oakville and say further charges may be laid.

