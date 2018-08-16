Man armed with handgun robs Burlington Domino’s Pizza

Halton police are searching for a man after an early morning armed robbery at a pizza shop in Burlington.

A man armed with a handgun walked into the Domino’s Pizza on Walkers Line shortly after 12 a.m. on Thursday.

The man confronted two workers and demanded cash. He took an undisclosed amount of money from the till tray before fleeing the business.

Police describe the suspect as white, 25 to 30 years old, roughly five-foot-eight, and was wearing a red baseball cap, maroon hoody, light colour jeans, black running shoes and a blue and white bandana covering his face.

He was carrying a black revolver handgun.

Anyone with information about this robbery is asked to contact Det. Steve Siomra at 905-825-4747, ext. 2343.